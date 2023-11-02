Funko Inc (FNKO) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Funko Inc (FNKO) has seen a -12.09% decrease in the past week, with a -2.12% drop in the past month, and a -3.18% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.91% for FNKO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.88% for FNKO’s stock, with a -22.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FNKO is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Funko Inc (FNKO) is $7.70, which is $0.54 above the current market price. The public float for FNKO is 28.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.61% of that float. On November 02, 2023, FNKO’s average trading volume was 772.24K shares.

FNKO) stock’s latest price update

Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.07 in comparison to its previous close of 7.71, however, the company has experienced a -12.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Funko’s (FNKO) third-quarter 2023 earnings results are likely to reflect the impacts of a challenging operating backdrop and higher costs.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNKO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FNKO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for FNKO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $8.50 based on the research report published on February 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FNKO Trading at -1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares sank -0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNKO fell by -12.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.53. In addition, Funko Inc saw -34.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNKO starting from Working Capital Advisors (UK), who purchase 12,570 shares at the price of $7.24 back on Oct 13. After this action, Working Capital Advisors (UK) now owns 7,129,838 shares of Funko Inc, valued at $90,984 using the latest closing price.

Working Capital Advisors (UK), the 10% Owner of Funko Inc, purchase 23,082 shares at $7.23 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Working Capital Advisors (UK) is holding 7,117,268 shares at $166,774 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNKO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.05 for the present operating margin

+29.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Funko Inc stands at -0.61. The total capital return value is set at 0.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.42. Equity return is now at value -49.88, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Based on Funko Inc (FNKO), the company’s capital structure generated 94.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.52. Total debt to assets is 31.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Funko Inc (FNKO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.