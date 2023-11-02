Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE: FDP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.47x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) by analysts is $34.00, which is $15.02 above the current market price. The public float for FDP is 37.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.53% of that float. On November 02, 2023, the average trading volume of FDP was 202.69K shares.

FDP) stock’s latest price update

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE: FDP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -14.08 compared to its previous closing price of 25.00. However, the company has seen a fall of -15.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Claudia Pou – Vice President of Corporate Communications Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh – Chairman and CEO Monica Vicente – Senior Vice President and CFO Conference Call Participants Mitchell Pinheiro – Sturdivant Operator Good day, everyone and welcome to Fresh Del Monte Produce Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s conference call is being broadcast live over the Internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes.

FDP’s Market Performance

FDP’s stock has fallen by -15.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.06% and a quarterly drop of -22.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.74% for FDP’s stock, with a -21.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDP stocks, with Wunderlich repeating the rating for FDP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FDP in the upcoming period, according to Wunderlich is $74 based on the research report published on November 02, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

FDP Trading at -16.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -16.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDP fell by -15.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.28. In addition, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc saw -17.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDP starting from BETTI TAREK AHMAD, who sale 420 shares at the price of $28.18 back on Aug 08. After this action, BETTI TAREK AHMAD now owns 747 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, valued at $11,835 using the latest closing price.

Berthelot Michael J, the Director of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, sale 6,000 shares at $28.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Berthelot Michael J is holding 13,859 shares at $170,826 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.91 for the present operating margin

+6.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc stands at +2.24. The total capital return value is set at 4.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.89. Equity return is now at value 7.11, with 4.09 for asset returns.

Based on Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP), the company’s capital structure generated 38.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.91. Total debt to assets is 21.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.