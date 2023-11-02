Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) has seen a -11.11% decrease in the past week, with a -24.61% drop in the past month, and a -46.27% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.74% for FOSL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.14% for FOSL’s stock, with a -50.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FOSL is also noteworthy at 2.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FOSL is $2.50, which is $2.31 above than the current price. The public float for FOSL is 46.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.30% of that float. The average trading volume of FOSL on November 02, 2023 was 369.77K shares.

FOSL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) has decreased by -7.69 when compared to last closing price of 1.56.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-27 that RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) announced today that it will report financial results for the third quarter 2023 after market close on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day. The call can be accessed live on the Company’s investor relations website at www.fossilgroup.com/investors and will also be archived for replay.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOSL stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for FOSL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FOSL in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $5 based on the research report published on February 27, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

FOSL Trading at -25.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares sank -21.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOSL fell by -11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6770. In addition, Fossil Group Inc saw -66.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FOSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.23 for the present operating margin

+48.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fossil Group Inc stands at -2.62. The total capital return value is set at -0.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.69. Equity return is now at value -19.37, with -6.05 for asset returns.

Based on Fossil Group Inc (FOSL), the company’s capital structure generated 102.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.63. Total debt to assets is 33.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.