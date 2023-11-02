Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fortrea Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FTRE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.49 in relation to its previous close of 28.40. However, the company has experienced a 4.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-10-21 that Activist Starboard Value recently disclosed a position in Fortrea Holdings. The firm may be able to take a friendly approach to building shareholder value.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortrea Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FTRE) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE) is $29.25, which is $0.99 above the current market price. The public float for FTRE is 88.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTRE on November 02, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

FTRE’s Market Performance

FTRE stock saw an increase of 4.20% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.01% and a quarterly increase of -6.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.78% for Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.57% for FTRE’s stock, with a -4.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTRE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FTRE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FTRE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $32 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTRE Trading at 1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +3.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTRE rose by +4.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.48. In addition, Fortrea Holdings Inc saw -6.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTRE starting from Pike Thomas, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $25.23 back on Aug 23. After this action, Pike Thomas now owns 20,000 shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc, valued at $504,640 using the latest closing price.

NEUPERT PETER M, the Director of Fortrea Holdings Inc, purchase 11,000 shares at $25.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that NEUPERT PETER M is holding 21,996 shares at $278,256 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.92 for the present operating margin

+17.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortrea Holdings Inc stands at +6.23. The total capital return value is set at 8.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.76.

Based on Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE), the company’s capital structure generated 1.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.86. Total debt to assets is 1.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.18.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.