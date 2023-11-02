Fortis Inc. (FTS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS) is above average at 17.65x. The 36-month beta value for FTS is also noteworthy at 0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FTS is $40.89, which is $1.22 above than the current price. The public float for FTS is 485.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.73% of that float. The average trading volume of FTS on November 02, 2023 was 800.70K shares.

FTS stock's latest price update

Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS)’s stock price has increased by 1.61 compared to its previous closing price of 39.73. However, the company has seen a 2.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that Fortis, Inc. (NYSE:FTS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Stephanie Amaimo – VP, IR Jocelyn Perry – EVP & CFO Linda Apsey – President, CEO & Director, ITC Holdings Corp. David Hutchens – President, CEO & Director Janine Sullivan – President, CEO & Director Conference Call Participants Maurice Choy – RBC Capital Markets Robert Hope – Scotiabank Mark Jarvi – CIBC Capital Markets Linda Ezergailis – TD Securities Dariusz Lozny – Bank of America Merrill Lynch David Quezada – Raymond James Benjamin Pham – BMO Capital Markets Operator Good morning, everyone. Thank you for standing by.

FTS’s Market Performance

FTS’s stock has risen by 2.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.31% and a quarterly rise of 1.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.00% for Fortis Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.86% for FTS’s stock, with a -2.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FTS Trading at 2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +6.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTS rose by +2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.75. In addition, Fortis Inc. saw 0.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.81 for the present operating margin

+24.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortis Inc. stands at +12.62. The total capital return value is set at 5.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.07. Equity return is now at value 7.37, with 2.42 for asset returns.

Based on Fortis Inc. (FTS), the company’s capital structure generated 138.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.00. Total debt to assets is 44.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In summary, Fortis Inc. (FTS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.