Flowserve Corp. (FLS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Flowserve Corp. (NYSE: FLS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.57x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Flowserve Corp. (FLS) by analysts is $46.20, which is $9.74 above the current market price. The public float for FLS is 130.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.01% of that float. On November 02, 2023, the average trading volume of FLS was 1.08M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

FLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Flowserve Corp. (NYSE: FLS) has decreased by -0.71 when compared to last closing price of 36.72.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-01 that DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, announced today that Scott Rowe, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Annual Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, IL, on November 9, 2023, at 10:50 a.m. CST. A webcast of Mr. Rowe’s discussion will be available for shareholders and other interested parties at Flowserve’s Investors page.

FLS’s Market Performance

Flowserve Corp. (FLS) has seen a 3.02% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.58% decline in the past month and a -6.80% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for FLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.02% for FLS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $50 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLS Trading at -5.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -5.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLS rose by +3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.50. In addition, Flowserve Corp. saw 18.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.35 for the present operating margin

+27.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flowserve Corp. stands at +5.22. The total capital return value is set at 5.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.86. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 5.18 for asset returns.

Based on Flowserve Corp. (FLS), the company’s capital structure generated 80.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.46. Total debt to assets is 30.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Flowserve Corp. (FLS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.