Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.25 in comparison to its previous close of 103.59, however, the company has experienced a 0.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-28 that REITs have fallen 33% off their January 2022 highs, presenting a buying opportunity, as they’re now likely to be close to their ultimate bottom. Interest rates do not threaten blue-chip REITs, as there has been no long-term correlation between REITs and 10-year yields over the last 51 years. Extra Space Storage is a low-risk, recession-resistant Ultra SWAN REIT that’s 39% undervalued and offers a very safe 6% yield with strong growth prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Right Now?

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EXR is at 0.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EXR is $140.50, which is $37.17 above the current market price. The public float for EXR is 209.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.22% of that float. The average trading volume for EXR on November 02, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

EXR’s Market Performance

EXR’s stock has seen a 0.24% increase for the week, with a -11.52% drop in the past month and a -25.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for Extra Space Storage Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.76% for EXR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -28.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EXR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $119 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXR Trading at -14.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -11.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXR rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.60. In addition, Extra Space Storage Inc. saw -29.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXR starting from Bonner Joseph J, who sale 956 shares at the price of $125.64 back on Sep 06. After this action, Bonner Joseph J now owns 4,504 shares of Extra Space Storage Inc., valued at $120,112 using the latest closing price.

Margolis Joseph D, the Chief Executive Officer of Extra Space Storage Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $160.07 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Margolis Joseph D is holding 15,144 shares at $800,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.93 for the present operating margin

+60.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extra Space Storage Inc. stands at +44.67. The total capital return value is set at 9.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.74. Equity return is now at value 52.68, with 7.03 for asset returns.

Based on Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR), the company’s capital structure generated 236.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.27. Total debt to assets is 63.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 223.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.