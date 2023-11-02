Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR’s (GRCL) Stock

In the past week, GRCL stock has gone up by 20.13%, with a monthly gain of 35.04% and a quarterly surge of 4.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.18% for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.28% for GRCL’s stock, with a 28.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GRCL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GRCL is -1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for GRCL is $12.50, which is $8.8 above the current price. The public float for GRCL is 82.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRCL on November 02, 2023 was 349.85K shares.

GRCL) stock’s latest price update

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GRCL)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.12 in comparison to its previous close of 3.36, however, the company has experienced a 20.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-01 that SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China and SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (“Gracell” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: GRCL), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative and highly efficacious cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that the management team will participate in four upcoming investor conferences in November. Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat: Tuesday, November 14th at 1:15 pm ETOne-on-one meetings: November 14th, 2023Presenter: Dr. Kevin Xie, Chief Financial OfficerLocation: New York Jefferies London Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat: Wednesday, November 15th at 11:30 am GMT / 6:30 am ETOne-on-one meetings: November 15th and 16th, 2023Presenter: Dr. Kevin Xie, Chief Financial OfficerLocation: London Piper Sandler 35 th Annual Healthcare Conference Presentation: Tuesday, November 28th at 12:00 pmOne-on-one meetings: November 28th, 2023Presenter: Dr. Kevin Xie, Chief Financial OfficerLocation: New York 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference Presentation: Wednesday, November 29th at 9:35 am ETOne-on-one meetings: November 29th and 30th, 2023Presenter: Dr. Kevin Xie, Chief Financial OfficerLocation: Miami Available webcasts of the presentations will be posted on the News and Events section of the Company’s website.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRCL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GRCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRCL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $11 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRCL Trading at 21.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.96%, as shares surge +45.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRCL rose by +20.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR saw 60.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRCL

The total capital return value is set at -34.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.87. Equity return is now at value -43.55, with -36.57 for asset returns.

Based on Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL), the company’s capital structure generated 13.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.74. Total debt to assets is 11.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.