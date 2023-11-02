Evaluating the Impact of -9.92 Increase on Dine Brands Global Inc’s (DIN) Stock

The stock of Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) has gone down by -9.79% for the week, with a -7.85% drop in the past month and a -22.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.25% for DIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.65% for DIN’s stock, with a -28.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) is 8.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DIN is 1.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) is $66.25, which is $21.85 above the current market price. The public float for DIN is 14.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.19% of that float. On November 02, 2023, DIN’s average trading volume was 240.73K shares.

DIN) stock’s latest price update

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.92 compared to its previous closing price of 49.29. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that The headline numbers for Dine Brands (DIN) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Analysts’ Opinion of DIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DIN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $68 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DIN Trading at -13.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares sank -9.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIN fell by -9.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.91. In addition, Dine Brands Global Inc saw -31.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DIN starting from KAY LARRY ALAN, who sale 600 shares at the price of $69.19 back on Mar 10. After this action, KAY LARRY ALAN now owns 7,639 shares of Dine Brands Global Inc, valued at $41,514 using the latest closing price.

KAY LARRY ALAN, the Director of Dine Brands Global Inc, sale 1,400 shares at $69.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that KAY LARRY ALAN is holding 6,696 shares at $97,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.36 for the present operating margin

+40.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dine Brands Global Inc stands at +8.68. The total capital return value is set at 11.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.