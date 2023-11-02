Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Stock Showcases 1.82% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, EQC stock has gone up by 1.23%, with a monthly gain of 4.12% and a quarterly plunge of -2.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.62% for Equity Commonwealth The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.82% for EQC stock, with a simple moving average of -5.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is above average at 27.11x. The 36-month beta value for EQC is also noteworthy at 0.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EQC is $21.00, which is $2.06 above than the current price. The public float for EQC is 106.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.99% of that float. The average trading volume of EQC on November 02, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

EQC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 18.94, but the company has seen a 1.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that EquityCommonwealth (NYSE:EQC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants David Helfand – Chair of Board, President and Chief Executive Officer Dave Weinberg – Chief Operating Officer Bill Griffiths – Chief Financial Officer Operator Good morning and thanks for joining this call to discuss Equity Commonwealth’s Results for the quarter ending September 30, 2023 and provide an update on the company. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EQC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EQC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $28 based on the research report published on October 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

EQC Trading at 1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQC rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.62. In addition, Equity Commonwealth saw -9.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQC starting from Shifrin Orrin S, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $19.26 back on Aug 10. After this action, Shifrin Orrin S now owns 158,466 shares of Equity Commonwealth, valued at $963,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.62 for the present operating margin

+33.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Commonwealth stands at +59.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.27. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 3.19 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Equity Commonwealth (EQC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.