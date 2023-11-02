Energy Recovery Inc (ERII) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: ERII) has jumped by 18.67 compared to previous close of 14.41. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-02 that SAN LEANDRO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) today announced it will release its financial results for the quarterly period ending September 30, 2023, and will host a conference call to discuss quarterly results and related matters on November 1, 2023 after market close. EARNINGS RELEASE Wednesday, November 1, 2023 (after market close) LIVE CONFERENCE CALL Wednesday, November 1, 2023, 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET Listen-only, US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 709-8150 Liste.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: ERII) Right Now?

Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: ERII) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ERII is 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ERII is $25.25, which is $12.9 above the current price. The public float for ERII is 54.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ERII on November 02, 2023 was 519.49K shares.

ERII’s Market Performance

ERII’s stock has seen a 13.70% increase for the week, with a -16.22% drop in the past month and a -37.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.78% for Energy Recovery Inc . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.24% for ERII’s stock, with a -28.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERII stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ERII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ERII in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $28 based on the research report published on November 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ERII Trading at -20.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares sank -16.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERII rose by +11.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.88. In addition, Energy Recovery Inc saw -16.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ERII starting from Ballard Joshua, who sale 700 shares at the price of $24.03 back on Sep 12. After this action, Ballard Joshua now owns 0 shares of Energy Recovery Inc, valued at $16,823 using the latest closing price.

Ghasripoor Farshad, the Chief Technology Officer of Energy Recovery Inc, sale 51,131 shares at $27.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Ghasripoor Farshad is holding 81,812 shares at $1,427,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ERII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.77 for the present operating margin

+69.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Recovery Inc stands at +19.15. The total capital return value is set at 12.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.26. Equity return is now at value 8.49, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Recovery Inc (ERII), the company’s capital structure generated 8.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.43. Total debt to assets is 6.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Energy Recovery Inc (ERII) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..