Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.09 compared to its previous closing price of 11.01. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-30 that Eastern Bankshares’ Q3 revenues were down from last year, but the company is making strategic moves that will be accretive to EPS. Margins are stabilizing and net income has increased compared to previous quarters. Asset quality remains strong, with a decrease in provision for credit losses and low net charge-offs.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) is $14.88, which is $4.5 above the current market price. The public float for EBC is 158.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EBC on November 02, 2023 was 812.35K shares.

EBC’s Market Performance

The stock of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) has seen a -4.51% decrease in the past week, with a -8.41% drop in the past month, and a -22.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for EBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.76% for EBC’s stock, with a -16.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBC stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for EBC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EBC in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $16 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EBC Trading at -12.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -6.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBC fell by -4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.76. In addition, Eastern Bankshares Inc. saw -36.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBC starting from Stager Nancy Huntington, who sale 18,465 shares at the price of $12.07 back on Oct 12. After this action, Stager Nancy Huntington now owns 7,911 shares of Eastern Bankshares Inc., valued at $222,947 using the latest closing price.

Jackson Deborah C, the Director of Eastern Bankshares Inc., sale 1,320 shares at $11.21 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Jackson Deborah C is holding 76,214 shares at $14,797 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Eastern Bankshares Inc. stands at +25.76. The total capital return value is set at 7.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.57. Equity return is now at value -1.63, with -0.18 for asset returns.

Based on Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC), the company’s capital structure generated 32.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.50. Total debt to assets is 3.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.