Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE: DOUG)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.34 in comparison to its previous close of 1.77, however, the company has experienced a -9.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-11 that If you are looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices, Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

Is It Worth Investing in Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE: DOUG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DOUG is at 1.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DOUG is $4.00, which is $2.36 above the current market price. The public float for DOUG is 71.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.63% of that float. The average trading volume for DOUG on November 02, 2023 was 489.99K shares.

DOUG’s Market Performance

The stock of Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG) has seen a -9.39% decrease in the past week, with a -21.53% drop in the past month, and a -22.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.98% for DOUG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.65% for DOUG’s stock, with a -42.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DOUG Trading at -26.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares sank -22.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOUG fell by -9.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9925. In addition, Douglas Elliman Inc saw -57.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOUG starting from KRAMER RONALD J, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.58 back on Aug 31. After this action, KRAMER RONALD J now owns 93,500 shares of Douglas Elliman Inc, valued at $51,600 using the latest closing price.

LAMPEN RICHARD, the Executive Vice President & COO of Douglas Elliman Inc, purchase 50,000 shares at $2.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that LAMPEN RICHARD is holding 1,601,097 shares at $104,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOUG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.15 for the present operating margin

+18.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Douglas Elliman Inc stands at -0.55. The total capital return value is set at -0.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.58. Equity return is now at value -16.92, with -8.24 for asset returns.

Based on Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG), the company’s capital structure generated 53.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.69. Total debt to assets is 25.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.77 and the total asset turnover is 2.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.