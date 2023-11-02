Digi International, Inc. (DGII) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Digi International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) is above average at 28.96x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Digi International, Inc. (DGII) is $47.86, which is $24.46 above the current market price. The public float for DGII is 34.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DGII on November 02, 2023 was 283.18K shares.

DGII) stock’s latest price update

Digi International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.07 compared to its previous closing price of 25.18. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-09 that HOPKINS, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digi International® Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) will release its financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal 2023 on Thursday, November 9, 2023, before market open, at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET. Beginning this quarter, Digi is combining its shareholder letter and earnings release into an extended earnings release. Ron Konezny, CEO, and Jamie Loch, CFO, will host a conference call later that morning, at 10:00 a.m. ET, to briefly discuss the results a.

DGII’s Market Performance

Digi International, Inc. (DGII) has seen a -7.51% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.95% decline in the past month and a -34.40% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for DGII. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.47% for DGII’s stock, with a -29.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DGII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DGII stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for DGII by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DGII in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $41 based on the research report published on September 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DGII Trading at -17.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -11.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGII fell by -7.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.14. In addition, Digi International, Inc. saw -35.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DGII starting from Schneider Terrence G., who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $33.47 back on Aug 31. After this action, Schneider Terrence G. now owns 332,587 shares of Digi International, Inc., valued at $418,315 using the latest closing price.

Sampsell David H., the VP, CORP. DEV, GC & CORP. SEC. of Digi International, Inc., sale 5,455 shares at $30.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Sampsell David H. is holding 71,412 shares at $168,811 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DGII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.45 for the present operating margin

+50.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digi International, Inc. stands at +4.99. The total capital return value is set at 5.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.03. Equity return is now at value 5.82, with 3.48 for asset returns.

Based on Digi International, Inc. (DGII), the company’s capital structure generated 51.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.98. Total debt to assets is 30.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Digi International, Inc. (DGII) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.