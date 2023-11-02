Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) is 6.70x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DO is 1.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) is $18.33, which is $5.63 above the current market price. The public float for DO is 100.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% of that float. On November 02, 2023, DO’s average trading volume was 1.26M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

DO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) has increased by 2.34 when compared to last closing price of 12.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-24 that HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) announced today that Bernie Wolford, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York, New York on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 and at the Pareto Securities’ Energy Conference in Oslo, Norway on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Dominic Savarino, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Pickering Energy Partners’ TE&MFest (Technology, Energy, and Mobility) Conference in Austin, Texas on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

DO’s Market Performance

DO’s stock has risen by 0.71% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.12% and a quarterly drop of -17.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.69% for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.48% for DO stock, with a simple moving average of -2.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for DO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $20 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DO Trading at -11.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares sank -5.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DO rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.26. In addition, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. saw 22.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DO starting from Savarino Dominic A, who sale 5,797 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Jul 07. After this action, Savarino Dominic A now owns 37,975 shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., valued at $86,955 using the latest closing price.

Savarino Dominic A, the Senior Vice President and CFO of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., sale 6,027 shares at $10.94 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Savarino Dominic A is holding 40,608 shares at $65,922 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.12 for the present operating margin

+0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. stands at -12.27. The total capital return value is set at -5.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.62. Equity return is now at value 24.03, with 12.06 for asset returns.

Based on Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO), the company’s capital structure generated 79.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.23. Total debt to assets is 35.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.