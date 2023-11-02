Deere & Co. (DE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) has surged by 1.40 when compared to previous closing price of 365.36, but the company has seen a -0.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that In the latest trading session, Deere (DE) closed at $370.47, marking a +1.4% move from the previous day.

Is It Worth Investing in Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) Right Now?

Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DE is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for DE is $442.70, which is $72.23 above the current price. The public float for DE is 267.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DE on November 02, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

DE’s Market Performance

DE stock saw a decrease of -0.39% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.62% and a quarterly a decrease of -12.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.10% for Deere & Co. (DE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.00% for DE stock, with a simple moving average of -7.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DE stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for DE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DE in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $400 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DE Trading at -4.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -1.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DE fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $377.69. In addition, Deere & Co. saw -13.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DE starting from CAMPBELL RYAN D, who sale 6,073 shares at the price of $379.19 back on Oct 02. After this action, CAMPBELL RYAN D now owns 18,519 shares of Deere & Co., valued at $2,302,821 using the latest closing price.

Reed Cory J, the Pres Ag & Turf, Prod & Prec Ag of Deere & Co., sale 4,680 shares at $449.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Reed Cory J is holding 36,563 shares at $2,104,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.63 for the present operating margin

+29.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deere & Co. stands at +13.58. The total capital return value is set at 14.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.56. Equity return is now at value 47.73, with 10.56 for asset returns.

Based on Deere & Co. (DE), the company’s capital structure generated 257.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.04. Total debt to assets is 57.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 165.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Deere & Co. (DE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.