Datasea Inc (DTSS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS) has jumped by 15.99 compared to previous close of 0.18. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that Datasea (NASDAQ: DTSS ) stock is falling on Tuesday after the smart security solutions company announced a proposed public stock offering. Datasea is offering 5 million shares of DTSS stock at a price of 40 cents per share.

Is It Worth Investing in Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Datasea Inc (DTSS) is $1.50, which is $1.29 above the current market price. The public float for DTSS is 16.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% of that float. On November 02, 2023, DTSS’s average trading volume was 1.15M shares.

DTSS’s Market Performance

The stock of Datasea Inc (DTSS) has seen a -1.19% decrease in the past week, with a 3.23% rise in the past month, and a -66.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.58% for DTSS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.63% for DTSS’s stock, with a -76.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DTSS Trading at -33.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.34%, as shares surge +5.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTSS fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2181. In addition, Datasea Inc saw -86.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DTSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-137.47 for the present operating margin

-5.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datasea Inc stands at -134.55. Equity return is now at value -516.89, with -291.23 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Datasea Inc (DTSS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.