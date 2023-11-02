Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ) has dropped by -2.20 compared to previous close of 25.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-30 that Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Xiang Xu – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ming Yang – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Philip Shen – ROTH MKM Alan Lau – Jefferies Gordon Johnson – GLJ Research Frank Fan – Nomura Operator Good morning, and welcome to Daqo Energy Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ) Right Now?

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DQ is 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DQ is $37.07, which is $12.17 above the current price. The public float for DQ is 74.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DQ on November 02, 2023 was 935.82K shares.

DQ’s Market Performance

DQ’s stock has seen a 4.53% increase for the week, with a -13.45% drop in the past month and a -27.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.92% for Daqo New Energy Corp ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.22% for DQ’s stock, with a -36.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DQ stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for DQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DQ in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $32 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DQ Trading at -17.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares sank -9.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ rose by +4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.60. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp ADR saw -35.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.05 for the present operating margin

+73.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daqo New Energy Corp ADR stands at +39.49. The total capital return value is set at 65.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 52.22. Equity return is now at value 15.72, with 9.98 for asset returns.

Based on Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.