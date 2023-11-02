Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DNMR is 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DNMR is $4.40, which is $3.06 above the current price. The public float for DNMR is 89.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DNMR on November 02, 2023 was 796.10K shares.

DNMR) stock’s latest price update

Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE: DNMR)’s stock price has decreased by -6.29 compared to its previous closing price of 1.43. However, the company has seen a -1.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that Danimer Scientific (DNMR) and CPChem collaborate again to explore numerous high-volume polymer applications utilizing Rinnovo materials.

DNMR’s Market Performance

Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR) has experienced a -1.47% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -28.34% drop in the past month, and a -48.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.20% for DNMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.25% for DNMR’s stock, with a -46.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNMR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DNMR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DNMR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DNMR Trading at -25.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares sank -26.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNMR fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5760. In addition, Danimer Scientific Inc saw -25.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNMR starting from Tuten Scott, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $2.74 back on Jun 20. After this action, Tuten Scott now owns 346,478 shares of Danimer Scientific Inc, valued at $27,390 using the latest closing price.

Tuten Scott, the Chief Marketing Officer of Danimer Scientific Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $3.38 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Tuten Scott is holding 356,478 shares at $33,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-232.89 for the present operating margin

-34.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Danimer Scientific Inc stands at -337.78. The total capital return value is set at -16.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.46. Equity return is now at value -49.57, with -25.90 for asset returns.

Based on Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR), the company’s capital structure generated 83.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.39. Total debt to assets is 42.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.