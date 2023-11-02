Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC) Stock Showcases 11.46% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC) has seen a 8.02% increase in the past week, with a 69.96% gain in the past month, and a -3.22% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.60% for CYCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.46% for CYCC’s stock, with a -4.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CYCC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CYCC is 1.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC) is $13.67, which is $13.07 above the current market price. The public float for CYCC is 10.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.72% of that float. On November 02, 2023, CYCC’s average trading volume was 119.65K shares.

CYCC) stock’s latest price update

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CYCC)’s stock price has soared by 10.51 in relation to previous closing price of 0.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that MNTX, PGNY, GFF, RKDA and CYCC have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on October 17, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYCC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CYCC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CYCC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $17 based on the research report published on July 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CYCC Trading at 39.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.58%, as shares surge +65.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYCC rose by +8.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5458. In addition, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -10.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYCC

The total capital return value is set at -96.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.86. Equity return is now at value -119.32, with -91.79 for asset returns.

Based on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.53. Total debt to assets is 0.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -30.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.