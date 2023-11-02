CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) has surged by 8.52 when compared to previous closing price of 161.73, but the company has seen a 11.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-19 that While digital connectivity has revolutionized society and sparked opportunities through the introduction of new industries, it also yields nefarious activities, thus warranting a closer look at the best cybersecurity stocks to buy now. Given the proliferation of digital crimes, targeting security solutions almost represents a no-brainer.

Is It Worth Investing in CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) by analysts is $188.92, which is $13.41 above the current market price. The public float for CYBR is 40.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.42% of that float. On November 02, 2023, the average trading volume of CYBR was 418.09K shares.

CYBR’s Market Performance

CYBR stock saw an increase of 11.42% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.10% and a quarterly increase of 12.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.13% for CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.22% for CYBR stock, with a simple moving average of 16.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYBR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CYBR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CYBR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $200 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CYBR Trading at 6.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.33% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +10.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBR rose by +11.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $164.55. In addition, CyberArk Software Ltd saw 35.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.39 for the present operating margin

+78.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for CyberArk Software Ltd stands at -22.03. The total capital return value is set at -11.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.29. Equity return is now at value -17.12, with -6.51 for asset returns.

Based on CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR), the company’s capital structure generated 89.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.19. Total debt to assets is 32.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.