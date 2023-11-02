Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. (CCRN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) is above average at 6.54x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. (CCRN) is $26.65, which is $5.26 above the current market price. The public float for CCRN is 33.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCRN on November 02, 2023 was 476.95K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

CCRN) stock’s latest price update

Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN)’s stock price has decreased by -13.45 compared to its previous closing price of 23.09. However, the company has seen a -12.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Josh Vogel – Vice President of Investor Relations John Martins – President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Burns – Chief Financial Officer Dan White – Chief Commercial Officer Marc Krug – Group President of Delivery Conference Call Participants Brian Tanquilut – Jefferies Kevin Fischbeck – Bank of America Trevor Romeo – William Blair Tobey Sommer – Truist Securities Kevin Steinke – Barrington Research Bill Sutherland – The Benchmark Company Operator Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Cross Country Healthcare’s Earnings Conference Call for the Third Quarter 2023.

CCRN’s Market Performance

Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. (CCRN) has seen a -12.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -21.78% decline in the past month and a -6.61% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.13% for CCRN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.45% for CCRN stock, with a simple moving average of -20.09% for the last 200 days.

CCRN Trading at -16.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -19.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCRN fell by -12.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.84. In addition, Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. saw -24.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCRN starting from Grieco Cynthia Ann, who sale 1,071 shares at the price of $36.00 back on Nov 28. After this action, Grieco Cynthia Ann now owns 11,950 shares of Cross Country Healthcares, Inc., valued at $38,556 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.02 for the present operating margin

+21.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. stands at +6.71. The total capital return value is set at 50.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.40. Equity return is now at value 22.95, with 12.88 for asset returns.

Based on Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. (CCRN), the company’s capital structure generated 34.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.65. Total debt to assets is 16.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.84 and the total asset turnover is 3.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. (CCRN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.