Criteo S.A ADR (CRTO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Criteo S.A ADR (NASDAQ: CRTO)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.90 in comparison to its previous close of 27.99, however, the company has experienced a -11.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-06 that Criteo S.A. is a digital marketing software and service provider for retail industry and other advertisers. The company’s Europe growth outlook is weaker than expected and its stock valuation appears full. Given worsening consumer confidence, my outlook for Criteo has downgraded to Neutral [Hold] for the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Criteo S.A ADR (NASDAQ: CRTO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Criteo S.A ADR (NASDAQ: CRTO) is 264.71x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRTO is 0.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Criteo S.A ADR (CRTO) is $40.54, which is $16.16 above the current market price. The public float for CRTO is 53.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.53% of that float. On November 02, 2023, CRTO’s average trading volume was 220.74K shares.

CRTO’s Market Performance

CRTO stock saw a decrease of -11.60% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.81% and a quarterly a decrease of -21.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.07% for Criteo S.A ADR (CRTO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.53% for CRTO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRTO stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for CRTO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CRTO in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $40 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRTO Trading at -15.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -16.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRTO fell by -12.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.29. In addition, Criteo S.A ADR saw -6.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRTO starting from Glickman Sarah JS, who sale 5,504 shares at the price of $28.16 back on Oct 23. After this action, Glickman Sarah JS now owns 253,328 shares of Criteo S.A ADR, valued at $154,979 using the latest closing price.

Clarken Megan, the Chief Executive Officer of Criteo S.A ADR, sale 3,570 shares at $28.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Clarken Megan is holding 416,169 shares at $102,102 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.49 for the present operating margin

+39.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Criteo S.A ADR stands at +0.44. The total capital return value is set at 8.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.75. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.37 for asset returns.

Based on Criteo S.A ADR (CRTO), the company’s capital structure generated 10.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.41. Total debt to assets is 4.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Criteo S.A ADR (CRTO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.