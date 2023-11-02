Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.73 in relation to its previous close of 27.28. However, the company has experienced a -2.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) is 28.80x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CEQP is 2.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) is $28.71, which is $1.63 above the current market price. The public float for CEQP is 82.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. On November 02, 2023, CEQP’s average trading volume was 629.92K shares.

CEQP’s Market Performance

CEQP stock saw a decrease of -2.41% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.94% and a quarterly a decrease of -1.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.09% for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.03% for CEQP stock, with a simple moving average of 1.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEQP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEQP stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CEQP by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CEQP in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $30 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CEQP Trading at -5.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEQP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -3.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEQP fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.47. In addition, Crestwood Equity Partners LP saw 3.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CEQP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+2.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crestwood Equity Partners LP stands at +0.57. The total capital return value is set at -4.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.74. Equity return is now at value 8.49, with 2.61 for asset returns.

Based on Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP), the company’s capital structure generated 178.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.12. Total debt to assets is 51.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 262.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.