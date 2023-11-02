Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT) is 34.04x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CORT is 0.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) is $34.08, which is $5.99 above the current market price. The public float for CORT is 87.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.12% of that float. On November 02, 2023, CORT’s average trading volume was 750.81K shares.

CORT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT) has surged by 0.04 when compared to previous closing price of 28.08, but the company has seen a 2.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-25 that MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) today announced it will report third quarter financial results and provide a corporate update on November 1, 2023. The company will also host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

CORT’s Market Performance

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) has seen a 2.11% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.34% gain in the past month and a -10.08% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for CORT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.28% for CORT stock, with a simple moving average of 11.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CORT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CORT stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for CORT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CORT in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $25 based on the research report published on April 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CORT Trading at -6.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CORT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +8.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CORT rose by +2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.57. In addition, Corcept Therapeutics Inc saw 38.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CORT starting from Maduck Sean, who sale 18,471 shares at the price of $27.29 back on Oct 10. After this action, Maduck Sean now owns 73,291 shares of Corcept Therapeutics Inc, valued at $504,038 using the latest closing price.

Maduck Sean, the of Corcept Therapeutics Inc, sale 3,498 shares at $27.24 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Maduck Sean is holding 73,610 shares at $95,286 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CORT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.03 for the present operating margin

+98.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corcept Therapeutics Inc stands at +25.20. The total capital return value is set at 25.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.08. Equity return is now at value 21.82, with 18.46 for asset returns.

Based on Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.