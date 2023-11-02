ContraFect Corp (CFRX) Stock Experiences -52.25% Monthly Change

The stock of ContraFect Corp (CFRX) has seen a -17.75% decrease in the past week, with a -52.25% drop in the past month, and a -76.91% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.86% for CFRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.98% for CFRX’s stock, with a -86.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ: CFRX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.65.

The public float for CFRX is 5.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CFRX on November 02, 2023 was 197.21K shares.

The stock price of ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ: CFRX) has dropped by -12.27 compared to previous close of 0.30. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -17.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-16 that ContraFect (NASDAQ: CFRX ) stock is rising higher on Monday as investors react to an update from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA has informed ContraFect that it’s good to move forward with a Phase 1 clinical trial of CF-370.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFRX stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for CFRX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CFRX in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $1 based on the research report published on July 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CFRX Trading at -53.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.34%, as shares sank -51.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFRX fell by -17.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3969. In addition, ContraFect Corp saw -96.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CFRX

Equity return is now at value -608.73, with -119.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ContraFect Corp (CFRX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.