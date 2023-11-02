CME Group Inc (CME) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) has plunged by -1.19 when compared to previous closing price of 213.46, but the company has seen a -1.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-10-30 that Ari Wald, Oppenheimer, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss the technical support for Marathon, Aptiv and CME Group.

Is It Worth Investing in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) Right Now?

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.17x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CME Group Inc (CME) by analysts is $223.53, which is $12.28 above the current market price. The public float for CME is 358.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. On November 02, 2023, the average trading volume of CME was 1.37M shares.

CME’s Market Performance

CME’s stock has seen a -1.48% decrease for the week, with a 4.59% rise in the past month and a 3.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for CME Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.45% for CME’s stock, with a 10.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CME stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CME by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CME in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $204 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CME Trading at 1.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +3.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME fell by -1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $214.40. In addition, CME Group Inc saw 25.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from Sprague Suzanne, who sale 1,146 shares at the price of $211.79 back on Oct 31. After this action, Sprague Suzanne now owns 6,972 shares of CME Group Inc, valued at $242,711 using the latest closing price.

McCourt Timothy Francis, the Sr MD Global Head Equity & FX of CME Group Inc, sale 43 shares at $213.18 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that McCourt Timothy Francis is holding 6,309 shares at $9,167 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.08 for the present operating margin

+79.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for CME Group Inc stands at +53.71. The total capital return value is set at 9.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.79. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on CME Group Inc (CME), the company’s capital structure generated 14.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.81. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, CME Group Inc (CME) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.