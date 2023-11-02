China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CLEU) has dropped by -7.18 compared to previous close of 0.19. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -19.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2022-05-19 that A circuit breaker is an automatic, temporary trading halt on certain securities when the underlying stock is experiencing times of high volatility. It is a measure put in place to help restore and bring order to the markets.

Is It Worth Investing in China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CLEU) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CLEU is also noteworthy at 2.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The public float for CLEU is 41.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. The average trading volume of CLEU on November 02, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

CLEU’s Market Performance

CLEU stock saw a decrease of -19.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -28.57% and a quarterly a decrease of -91.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.77% for China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.79% for CLEU’s stock, with a -77.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLEU Trading at -37.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.86%, as shares sank -22.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLEU fell by -18.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2230. In addition, China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd saw -81.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLEU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.94 for the present operating margin

+51.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd stands at -14.56. The total capital return value is set at -2.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.23. Equity return is now at value -4.78, with -3.25 for asset returns.

Based on China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU), the company’s capital structure generated 1.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In summary, China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.