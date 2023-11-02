Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LNG is 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LNG is $200.39, which is $32.02 above the current price. The public float for LNG is 236.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LNG on November 02, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

LNG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) has increased by 1.33 when compared to last closing price of 166.42.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-23 that Multiple natural gas export terminals are set to begin operations, increasing LNG exports from 14 BCF/d to over 26.5 BCF/day by 2030. Projects under construction such as Corpus Christi Stage 3, ECA Phase 1 and Port Arthur Phase 1 headline meaningful growth for Cheniere and Sempra. Both Cheniere and Sempra’s LNG export divisions are in growth mode which can translate into high levels of free cash flow in the next 3 to 5 years.

LNG’s Market Performance

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) has experienced a 0.40% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.70% rise in the past month, and a 2.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for LNG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.50% for LNG’s stock, with a 8.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LNG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $205 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LNG Trading at 1.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +6.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNG rose by +0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $169.96. In addition, Cheniere Energy Inc. saw 12.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNG starting from BAILEY VICKY A, who sale 2,700 shares at the price of $141.50 back on Jan 03. After this action, BAILEY VICKY A now owns 33,862 shares of Cheniere Energy Inc., valued at $382,059 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.87 for the present operating margin

+34.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cheniere Energy Inc. stands at +4.23. The total capital return value is set at 37.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.