Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE: CGAU) has jumped by 9.84 compared to previous close of 5.08. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-11-01 that (Kitco News) – Centerra Gold (TSX: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) yesterday reported Q3 2023 gold production of 126,221 ounces, 133% higher compared to Q3 2022 (54,134 ounces), and copper production of 15 million pounds (Q3 2022: 19 million pounds).

Is It Worth Investing in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE: CGAU) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CGAU is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CGAU is $7.74, which is $2.19 above the current market price. The public float for CGAU is 216.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.17% of that float. The average trading volume for CGAU on November 02, 2023 was 171.99K shares.

CGAU’s Market Performance

CGAU’s stock has seen a 7.31% increase for the week, with a 19.23% rise in the past month and a -5.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.92% for Centerra Gold Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.39% for CGAU’s stock, with a -7.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CGAU Trading at 5.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGAU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares surge +21.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGAU rose by +7.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.97. In addition, Centerra Gold Inc. saw 7.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CGAU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.82 for the present operating margin

+13.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centerra Gold Inc. stands at -8.87. The total capital return value is set at 1.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.97. Equity return is now at value -9.94, with -7.86 for asset returns.

Based on Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.77. Total debt to assets is 0.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.