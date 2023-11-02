Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN)’s stock price has soared by 5.66 in relation to previous closing price of 35.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-01 that Media reports state that the theme park and hotel operator is on the brink of merging with a peer. If that were to occur, it would be a marriage of near-equals.

Is It Worth Investing in Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) Right Now?

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) is $47.90, which is $10.39 above the current market price. The public float for FUN is 45.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FUN on November 02, 2023 was 138.66K shares.

FUN’s Market Performance

FUN’s stock has seen a 7.17% increase for the week, with a 2.07% rise in the past month and a -8.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for Cedar Fair L.P. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.30% for FUN’s stock, with a -8.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FUN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FUN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $41 based on the research report published on July 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FUN Trading at -0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares surge +2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUN rose by +7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.66. In addition, Cedar Fair L.P. saw -9.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.63 for the present operating margin

+34.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cedar Fair L.P. stands at +16.93. The total capital return value is set at 20.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.