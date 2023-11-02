CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for CASI is $10.00, which is $5.28 above the current market price. The public float for CASI is 6.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.36% of that float. The average trading volume for CASI on November 02, 2023 was 21.11K shares.

CASI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CASI) has jumped by 20.41 compared to previous close of 3.92. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 41.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-01-06 that Shares of Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc. CASI, +3.63% were up 10% in premarket trading on Friday after the company said China will allow a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating a multiple myeloma drug developed by the privately held Cleave Therapeutics. The study is expected to start this year.

CASI’s Market Performance

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI) has seen a 41.74% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 71.71% gain in the past month and a 88.05% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.44% for CASI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 52.13% for CASI’s stock, with a 94.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CASI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CASI stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for CASI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CASI in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $4 based on the research report published on May 18, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CASI Trading at 82.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.38% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.24%, as shares surge +80.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +95.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CASI rose by +41.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.21. In addition, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 163.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.02 for the present operating margin

+53.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -122.10. The total capital return value is set at -32.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.61. Equity return is now at value -36.51, with -20.50 for asset returns.

Based on CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.73. Total debt to assets is 2.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.