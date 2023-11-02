Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) has gone up by 1.38% for the week, with a -1.34% drop in the past month and a 0.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.05% for CSWC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.08% for CSWC stock, with a simple moving average of 8.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Capital Southwest Corp. (NASDAQ: CSWC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Capital Southwest Corp. (NASDAQ: CSWC) is above average at 11.87x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) is $22.56, which is $1.31 above the current market price. The public float for CSWC is 38.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CSWC on November 02, 2023 was 298.96K shares.

CSWC) stock’s latest price update

Capital Southwest Corp. (NASDAQ: CSWC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 21.64. However, the company has seen a 1.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-12 that Call Scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Call Scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Analysts’ Opinion of CSWC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSWC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CSWC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CSWC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $19 based on the research report published on April 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CSWC Trading at -2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSWC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSWC rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.60. In addition, Capital Southwest Corp. saw 26.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSWC starting from Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $19.69 back on Feb 06. After this action, Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn now owns 7,907 shares of Capital Southwest Corp., valued at $9,843 using the latest closing price.

Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn, the Director of Capital Southwest Corp., purchase 500 shares at $18.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn is holding 7,262 shares at $9,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSWC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.32 for the present operating margin

+97.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Capital Southwest Corp. stands at +32.32. The total capital return value is set at 6.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.10. Equity return is now at value 11.92, with 5.34 for asset returns.

Based on Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC), the company’s capital structure generated 108.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.92. Total debt to assets is 50.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.