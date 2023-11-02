Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BFLY is 149.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BFLY on November 02, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

BFLY) stock's latest price update

Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY)’s stock price has dropped by -4.17 in relation to previous closing price of 0.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

BFLY’s Market Performance

Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) has experienced a -9.47% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.70% drop in the past month, and a -66.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.74% for BFLY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.99% for BFLY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -59.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFLY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BFLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BFLY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.25 based on the research report published on March 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BFLY Trading at -37.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.33%, as shares sank -25.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFLY fell by -9.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9082. In addition, Butterfly Network Inc saw -67.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFLY starting from Stoica Andrei G, who sale 1,748 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Oct 03. After this action, Stoica Andrei G now owns 1,024,080 shares of Butterfly Network Inc, valued at $1,921 using the latest closing price.

Stoica Andrei G, the Chief Technology Officer of Butterfly Network Inc, sale 3,300 shares at $1.21 during a trade that took place back on Sep 25, which means that Stoica Andrei G is holding 1,025,828 shares at $3,977 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFLY

Equity return is now at value -45.35, with -34.99 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.