Brightcove Inc (BCOV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ: BCOV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.79 compared to its previous closing price of 3.08. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-21 that Brightcove is facing challenges by the lagging COVID issue. The subscription and enterprise model provides some stability for the company. Future growth can be expected given the large deals signed and pipelines in process.

Is It Worth Investing in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ: BCOV) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BCOV is 0.83.

The average price predicted by analysts for BCOV is $7.00, which is $4.16 above the current price. The public float for BCOV is 40.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BCOV on November 02, 2023 was 116.10K shares.

BCOV’s Market Performance

BCOV stock saw a decrease of -2.41% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.19% and a quarterly a decrease of -32.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.22% for Brightcove Inc (BCOV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.29% for BCOV’s stock, with a -33.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BCOV Trading at -15.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares sank -7.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCOV fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.99. In addition, Brightcove Inc saw -45.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCOV starting from Edenbrook Capital, LLC, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $2.85 back on Oct 26. After this action, Edenbrook Capital, LLC now owns 6,313,251 shares of Brightcove Inc, valued at $8,550 using the latest closing price.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of Brightcove Inc, purchase 2,005 shares at $2.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Edenbrook Capital, LLC is holding 6,310,251 shares at $5,873 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCOV

Equity return is now at value -25.76, with -11.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brightcove Inc (BCOV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.