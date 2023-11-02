BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (BCTX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: BCTX)’s stock price has dropped by -7.53 in relation to previous closing price of 4.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -19.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-01-30 that BriaCell Therapeutics aims to create cancer immunotherapy by irradiating and engineering existing cancer cells. Lead candidate Bria-IMT for breast cancer showed good tolerability and efficacy in 46 heavily pretreated patients so far.

Is It Worth Investing in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: BCTX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (BCTX) is $18.00, which is $14.07 above the current market price. The public float for BCTX is 13.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BCTX on November 02, 2023 was 92.86K shares.

BCTX’s Market Performance

BCTX’s stock has seen a -19.14% decrease for the week, with a -33.95% drop in the past month and a -42.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.71% for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.67% for BCTX’s stock, with a -40.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BCTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BCTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on February 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BCTX Trading at -33.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.18%, as shares sank -32.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCTX fell by -19.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.06. In addition, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp saw -10.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCTX starting from Bondarenko Jamieson, who purchase 28,000 shares at the price of $4.58 back on Dec 28. After this action, Bondarenko Jamieson now owns 169,856 shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp, valued at $128,240 using the latest closing price.

Bondarenko Jamieson, the Director of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp, purchase 22,000 shares at $5.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Bondarenko Jamieson is holding 141,856 shares at $117,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCTX

The total capital return value is set at -45.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 45.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (BCTX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.