Box Inc (BOX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) is 127.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BOX is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Box Inc (BOX) is $31.77, which is $7.15 above the current market price. The public float for BOX is 138.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.76% of that float. On November 02, 2023, BOX’s average trading volume was 1.60M shares.

BOX) stock’s latest price update

Box Inc (NYSE: BOX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.97 compared to its previous closing price of 24.86. However, the company has seen a 3.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-10-27 that Box CEO Aaron Levie joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss AI as a potential revenue driver, how AI regulation would affect the industry, and more.

BOX’s Market Performance

BOX’s stock has risen by 3.71% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.07% and a quarterly drop of -18.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for Box Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.78% for BOX’s stock, with a -13.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BOX Trading at -4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOX rose by +3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.80. In addition, Box Inc saw -20.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOX starting from Smith Dylan C, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $25.46 back on Oct 10. After this action, Smith Dylan C now owns 1,477,437 shares of Box Inc, valued at $330,993 using the latest closing price.

Berkovitch Eli, the VP Chief Acct Ofr & Controller of Box Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $25.39 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Berkovitch Eli is holding 147,290 shares at $126,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.72 for the present operating margin

+74.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Box Inc stands at +2.70. The total capital return value is set at 5.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.86. Equity return is now at value 90.89, with 4.65 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Box Inc (BOX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.