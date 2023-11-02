Bluelinx Hldgs Inc (BXC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Bluelinx Hldgs Inc (NYSE: BXC)’s stock price has soared by 8.49 in relation to previous closing price of 71.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-05 that BlueLinx is a prominent player in the building materials distribution industry in the US, serving a wide range of customers in residential and commercial construction projects. The company has improved its financials and balance sheet, with higher gross margins, strong shareholder equity, and ample liquidity. Despite potential short-term risks from a slowing housing market, BXC’s long-term outlook is favorable due to its focus on repair and remodeling, which has demonstrated lower cyclicality compared to new construction.

Is It Worth Investing in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc (NYSE: BXC) Right Now?

Bluelinx Hldgs Inc (NYSE: BXC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BXC is 1.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BXC is 8.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BXC on November 02, 2023 was 69.97K shares.

BXC’s Market Performance

BXC’s stock has seen a 12.59% increase for the week, with a 0.14% rise in the past month and a -10.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for Bluelinx Hldgs Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.05% for BXC’s stock, with a -6.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXC stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for BXC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BXC in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $100 based on the research report published on July 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BXC Trading at -3.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXC rose by +12.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.38. In addition, Bluelinx Hldgs Inc saw 8.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXC starting from Lewis Mitchell B, who sale 640 shares at the price of $86.38 back on Sep 08. After this action, Lewis Mitchell B now owns 5,694 shares of Bluelinx Hldgs Inc, valued at $55,283 using the latest closing price.

Lewis Mitchell B, the Director of Bluelinx Hldgs Inc, sale 3,155 shares at $86.42 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Lewis Mitchell B is holding 6,334 shares at $272,655 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXC

Equity return is now at value 16.59, with 6.33 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bluelinx Hldgs Inc (BXC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.