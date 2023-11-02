Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by analysts is $77.40, which is $6.46 above the current market price. The public float for BLKB is 43.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.83% of that float. On November 02, 2023, the average trading volume of BLKB was 142.84K shares.

The stock price of Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ: BLKB) has jumped by 8.47 compared to previous close of 65.40. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-01 that Blackbaud announced strong revenue and earnings for its third quarter. With solid organic revenue growth and expanding EBITDA margins, the company also exceeded “Rule of 40” status one quarter earlier than expected.

BLKB’s Market Performance

Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) has experienced a 6.66% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.59% rise in the past month, and a -4.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for BLKB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.58% for BLKB’s stock, with a 3.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLKB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLKB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BLKB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BLKB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $88 based on the research report published on June 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLKB Trading at -0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLKB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLKB rose by +6.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.56. In addition, Blackbaud Inc saw 20.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLKB starting from Olson Jon W, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $75.80 back on Aug 31. After this action, Olson Jon W now owns 29,152 shares of Blackbaud Inc, valued at $682,182 using the latest closing price.

Benjamin David J, the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Blackbaud Inc, sale 7,628 shares at $75.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Benjamin David J is holding 68,832 shares at $576,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLKB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.57 for the present operating margin

+51.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackbaud Inc stands at -4.29. The total capital return value is set at -1.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.72. Equity return is now at value -3.24, with -0.95 for asset returns.

Based on Blackbaud Inc (BLKB), the company’s capital structure generated 122.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.06. Total debt to assets is 30.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.