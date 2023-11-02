Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) has seen a -1.80% decrease in the past week, with a -2.01% drop in the past month, and a -6.97% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for BSY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.25% for BSY stock, with a simple moving average of 3.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BSY) Right Now?

Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BSY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 98.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) by analysts is $57.67, which is $9.73 above the current market price. The public float for BSY is 207.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.39% of that float. On November 02, 2023, the average trading volume of BSY was 949.97K shares.

BSY) stock’s latest price update

Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BSY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.27 in relation to its previous close of 48.64. However, the company has experienced a -1.80% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-22 that Bentley Systems, Incorporated, provides software applications for infrastructure and building design analysis. The global market for infrastructure software is expected to reach $282 billion by 2030. The U.S. engineering industry is in strong demand, with increasing project backlogs and growing government spending over time.

BSY Trading at -3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -5.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSY fell by -1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.07. In addition, Bentley Systems Inc saw 29.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSY starting from BENTLEY GREGORY S, who sale 17,965 shares at the price of $48.42 back on Oct 31. After this action, BENTLEY GREGORY S now owns 7,508,422 shares of Bentley Systems Inc, valued at $869,946 using the latest closing price.

BENTLEY GREGORY S, the Chairman, CEO & President of Bentley Systems Inc, sale 67,313 shares at $48.45 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that BENTLEY GREGORY S is holding 7,526,387 shares at $3,261,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.05 for the present operating margin

+74.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bentley Systems Inc stands at +15.90. The total capital return value is set at 10.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.22. Equity return is now at value 27.51, with 5.01 for asset returns.

Based on Bentley Systems Inc (BSY), the company’s capital structure generated 318.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.09. Total debt to assets is 57.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 314.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.