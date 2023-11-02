BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) has jumped by 7.65 compared to previous close of 3.92. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-11-23 that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR ) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call November 23, 2022 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Belen Fourcade – Investor Relations Ines Lanusse – Investor Relations Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for waiting.

Is It Worth Investing in BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) Right Now?

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BBAR is at 1.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BBAR is $4.50, which is $0.28 above the current market price. The public float for BBAR is 204.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.61% of that float. The average trading volume for BBAR on November 02, 2023 was 611.07K shares.

BBAR’s Market Performance

BBAR stock saw an increase of 2.68% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.98% and a quarterly increase of -13.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.50% for BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.23% for BBAR’s stock, with a -8.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BBAR Trading at -8.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares surge +3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAR rose by +2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.14. In addition, BBVA Argentina ADR saw 14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BBVA Argentina ADR stands at +8.26. The total capital return value is set at 73.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.29. Equity return is now at value 19.26, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.34. Total debt to assets is 1.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.