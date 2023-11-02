Ballys Corporation (BALY) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, BALY stock has gone down by -4.43%, with a monthly decline of -32.32% and a quarterly plunge of -48.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.74% for Ballys Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.62% for BALY’s stock, with a -51.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ballys Corporation (NYSE: BALY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BALY is 2.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ballys Corporation (BALY) is $15.63, which is $8.61 above the current market price. The public float for BALY is 39.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.77% of that float. On November 02, 2023, BALY’s average trading volume was 392.25K shares.

BALY) stock’s latest price update

Ballys Corporation (NYSE: BALY)’s stock price has dropped by -14.80 in relation to previous closing price of 9.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-26 that PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY) today announced that it will move up the release of its financial results for the third quarter 2023 to occur prior to the market opening on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of BALY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BALY stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BALY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BALY in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $25 based on the research report published on November 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BALY Trading at -39.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BALY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.62%, as shares sank -28.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BALY fell by -4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.39. In addition, Ballys Corporation saw -59.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BALY starting from Standard General L.P., who sale 475,000 shares at the price of $22.60 back on Dec 07. After this action, Standard General L.P. now owns 10,589,849 shares of Ballys Corporation, valued at $10,736,805 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BALY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.97 for the present operating margin

+41.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ballys Corporation stands at -18.87. The total capital return value is set at 3.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.86. Equity return is now at value -27.25, with -5.14 for asset returns.

Based on Ballys Corporation (BALY), the company’s capital structure generated 561.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.88. Total debt to assets is 71.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 555.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ballys Corporation (BALY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.