Bakkt Holdings Inc’s (BKKT) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, BKKT stock has gone down by -7.84%, with a monthly decline of -14.55% and a quarterly plunge of -38.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.55% for Bakkt Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.66% for BKKT’s stock, with a -33.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE: BKKT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BKKT is 4.22.

The public float for BKKT is 73.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BKKT on November 02, 2023 was 886.64K shares.

BKKT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE: BKKT) has dropped by -6.93 compared to previous close of 1.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-30 that ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2023 earnings on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, before market open. Management will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET on the same day to review the results and answer questions. Attendance information is provided below. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the earnings conference call are invited to dial (833) 470-1428 or (404) 975-4839, and reference par.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKKT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BKKT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BKKT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2.50 based on the research report published on September 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BKKT Trading at -20.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares sank -16.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKKT fell by -7.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0668. In addition, Bakkt Holdings Inc saw -21.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKKT starting from VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, who sale 600 shares at the price of $1.85 back on Jul 19. After this action, VPC Impact Acquisition Holding now owns 4,603,069 shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc, valued at $1,110 using the latest closing price.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, the Director of Bakkt Holdings Inc, sale 40,585 shares at $1.87 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that VPC Impact Acquisition Holding is holding 4,603,669 shares at $76,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKKT

Equity return is now at value -171.88, with -33.81 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.