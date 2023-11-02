Aware Inc. (AWRE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Aware Inc. (AWRE) by analysts is $3.00, which is $1.56 above the current market price. The public float for AWRE is 15.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. On November 02, 2023, the average trading volume of AWRE was 24.73K shares.

AWRE stock's latest price update

Aware Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE)’s stock price has plunge by 37.14relation to previous closing price of 1.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 28.57% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Matt Glover – Investor Relations Bob Eckel – President and Chief Executive Officer David Traverse – Principal Financial Officer Craig Herman – Chief Revenue Officer Matt Glover Good afternoon and welcome to Aware’s Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Before we begin today’s call, I would like to remind everyone that the presentation today contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations of Aware’s management and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described.

AWRE’s Market Performance

Aware Inc. (AWRE) has seen a 28.57% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.37% decline in the past month and a -13.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.72% for AWRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.70% for AWRE’s stock, with a -9.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AWRE Trading at 4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.22%, as shares sank -6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWRE rose by +25.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2618. In addition, Aware Inc. saw -15.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWRE starting from Eckel Robert A, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.58 back on May 26. After this action, Eckel Robert A now owns 278,497 shares of Aware Inc., valued at $15,843 using the latest closing price.

STAFFORD JOHN S III, the Director of Aware Inc., purchase 71,308 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that STAFFORD JOHN S III is holding 5,021,844 shares at $121,224 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.28 for the present operating margin

+87.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aware Inc. stands at -10.78. The total capital return value is set at -18.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.02. Equity return is now at value -12.01, with -9.65 for asset returns.

Based on Aware Inc. (AWRE), the company’s capital structure generated 11.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.10. Total debt to assets is 8.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aware Inc. (AWRE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.