Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE: AVNS) has increased by 13.24 when compared to last closing price of 18.36.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-25 that ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the third quarter 2023 on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 9 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE: AVNS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AVNS is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AVNS is $28.00, which is $7.21 above the current price. The public float for AVNS is 46.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVNS on November 02, 2023 was 318.49K shares.

AVNS’s Market Performance

AVNS stock saw an increase of 16.93% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.43% and a quarterly increase of -13.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.96% for Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.13% for AVNS’s stock, with a -17.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AVNS Trading at 4.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares surge +4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVNS rose by +16.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.75. In addition, Avanos Medical Inc saw -23.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AVNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.00 for the present operating margin

+54.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avanos Medical Inc stands at +6.16. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.38. Equity return is now at value 2.24, with 1.63 for asset returns.

Based on Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS), the company’s capital structure generated 21.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.82. Total debt to assets is 15.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.