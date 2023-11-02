Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL) has increased by 10.68 when compared to last closing price of 2.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a 21.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-11 that LONDON, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results and operational highlights before open of US markets on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 am ET/1:00 pm GMT to discuss the company’s financial results and provide a general business update.

Is It Worth Investing in Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AUTL is also noteworthy at 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AUTL is $8.60, which is $5.33 above than the current price. The public float for AUTL is 148.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.01% of that float. The average trading volume of AUTL on November 02, 2023 was 344.28K shares.

AUTL’s Market Performance

AUTL stock saw an increase of 21.38% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 49.09% and a quarterly increase of 8.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.07% for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.26% for AUTL’s stock, with a 34.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUTL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AUTL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AUTL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8 based on the research report published on March 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AUTL Trading at 20.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.79%, as shares surge +38.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUTL rose by +18.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.57. In addition, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR saw 71.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AUTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2707.41 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR stands at -2402.95. The total capital return value is set at -51.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.96. Equity return is now at value -69.88, with -40.55 for asset returns.

Based on Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL), the company’s capital structure generated 8.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.51. Total debt to assets is 4.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.