Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AUPH is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AUPH is $14.00, which is $6.87 above the current price. The public float for AUPH is 130.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AUPH on November 02, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

AUPH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) has plunged by -2.86 when compared to previous closing price of 7.34, but the company has seen a -3.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that Here we discuss why investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) stock now may be a prudent move.

AUPH’s Market Performance

AUPH’s stock has fallen by -3.12% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.19% and a quarterly drop of -32.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.78% for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.13% for AUPH’s stock, with a -24.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AUPH Trading at -13.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares sank -0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUPH fell by -3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.43. In addition, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 65.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUPH starting from Jayne David R.W., who sale 8,733 shares at the price of $11.26 back on May 23. After this action, Jayne David R.W. now owns 49,310 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $98,334 using the latest closing price.

MacKay-Dunn R. Hector, the Director of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 4,818 shares at $11.26 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that MacKay-Dunn R. Hector is holding 24,225 shares at $54,251 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-84.30 for the present operating margin

+95.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -80.71. The total capital return value is set at -25.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.06. Equity return is now at value -17.83, with -14.11 for asset returns.

Based on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.96. Total debt to assets is 1.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.