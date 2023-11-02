Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE: ATO) is 18.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATO is 0.65. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) is $123.00, which is $14.33 above the current market price. The public float for ATO is 148.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.52% of that float. On November 02, 2023, ATO’s average trading volume was 842.08K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

ATO) stock’s latest price update

Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE: ATO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.94 in relation to its previous close of 107.66. However, the company has experienced a 0.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Investors interested in stocks from the Utility – Gas Distribution sector have probably already heard of UGI (UGI) and Atmos Energy (ATO). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

ATO’s Market Performance

Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) has experienced a 0.30% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.15% rise in the past month, and a -8.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for ATO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.63% for ATO’s stock, with a -5.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ATO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ATO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $128 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATO Trading at -2.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +2.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATO rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.48. In addition, Atmos Energy Corp. saw -3.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATO starting from COCKLIN KIM R, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $117.44 back on Aug 07. After this action, COCKLIN KIM R now owns 212,472 shares of Atmos Energy Corp., valued at $1,467,981 using the latest closing price.

WALTERS DIANA J, the Director of Atmos Energy Corp., sale 390 shares at $117.50 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that WALTERS DIANA J is holding 2,584 shares at $45,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.92 for the present operating margin

+30.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atmos Energy Corp. stands at +18.42. The total capital return value is set at 5.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.45. Equity return is now at value 8.44, with 3.86 for asset returns.

Based on Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO), the company’s capital structure generated 88.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.05. Total debt to assets is 36.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.