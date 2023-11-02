Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATHA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.18 compared to its previous closing price of 1.56. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-19 that BOTHELL, Wash., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced that Company management will participate in a panel presentation at the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference taking place from September 26-28, 2023 in New York City. Details are as follows:

Is It Worth Investing in Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATHA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) is $8.00, which is $6.25 above the current market price. The public float for ATHA is 35.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATHA on November 02, 2023 was 147.63K shares.

ATHA’s Market Performance

ATHA’s stock has seen a 11.46% increase for the week, with a -5.91% drop in the past month and a -42.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.71% for Athira Pharma Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.37% for ATHA’s stock, with a -35.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATHA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATHA stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for ATHA by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for ATHA in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $20 based on the research report published on October 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ATHA Trading at -10.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.12%, as shares sank -3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATHA rose by +11.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6895. In addition, Athira Pharma Inc saw -44.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATHA starting from Gengos Andrew, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $3.43 back on Jun 07. After this action, Gengos Andrew now owns 80,012 shares of Athira Pharma Inc, valued at $51,445 using the latest closing price.

Gengos Andrew, the See Below of Athira Pharma Inc, purchase 45,000 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Gengos Andrew is holding 65,012 shares at $135,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATHA

The total capital return value is set at -33.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.19. Equity return is now at value -46.29, with -43.09 for asset returns.

Based on Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.81. Total debt to assets is 0.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.67.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.68.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.