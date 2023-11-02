Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE): A Technical Analysis

Astec Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) is $57.00, which is $25.85 above the current market price. The public float for ASTE is 22.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASTE on November 02, 2023 was 104.88K shares.

ASTE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Astec Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) has decreased by -22.20 when compared to last closing price of 40.04.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -23.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that Astec Industries (ASTE) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64. This compares to earnings of $0.28 per share a year ago.

ASTE’s Market Performance

Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) has experienced a -23.50% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -31.93% drop in the past month, and a -40.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for ASTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.99% for ASTE’s stock, with a -29.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASTE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ASTE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ASTE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $40 based on the research report published on April 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ASTE Trading at -33.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares sank -31.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTE fell by -23.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.56. In addition, Astec Industries Inc. saw -23.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.30 for the present operating margin

+20.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Astec Industries Inc. stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at 6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.01. Equity return is now at value 3.86, with 2.54 for asset returns.

Based on Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE), the company’s capital structure generated 15.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.60. Total debt to assets is 9.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.